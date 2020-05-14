NC concerned over delay in restoration of Balhama canal

National Conference on Thursday expressed concern over the inordinate delay in restoration of Geer Khul canal at Balhama here.

The party asked the administration to initiate required repair works on the canal at earliest.

While drawing attention of the administration towards the issue, YNC Vice President, Ahsan Pardesi said after 2014 floods, the canal which was the sole source of water to various hamlets got blocked.

He said the water from the canal used to irrigate nearly 800 hectares of land in the surrounding areas, apart from being used for other household activities.

“Withholding funds required for undertaking restoration work on the canal has pushed the locals to wall, most of who eke out their livelihood from the agriculture and allied activities,” he said.

He said the entire area was dedicated to paddy cultivation, which requires assured supply of irrigation.

Pardesi demanded Rs 4.97 lakh, which is the obtained estimate for the required restoration work, be released immediately and placed at the disposal of district administration for necessary dredging and other repairs on the canal.