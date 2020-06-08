Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 9, 2020, 4:45 AM

NC concerned over plight of stone quarry workers

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 9, 2020, 4:45 AM
File Photo

National Conference on Monday expressed concern over the plight of stone quarry workers in the wake of a government order banning quarrying in Athwajan-PathaChowk belt here.

In a statement, YNC provincial Vice President Ahsan Pardesi said the ban has had a cascading effect on the entire economic activity of the area and not just those involved with the quarrying business.

While expressing dismay over the order, he said the families associated with the trade were going through time times.

“Besides affecting the livelihood of hundreds of businessmen associated directly with the quarrying, people indirectly associated with the trade have also bore the brunt of the ban. At a time when the employment scenario in J&K is already grim, banning a worthwhile economic activity that provides employment to thousands of families sounds injudicious and outlandish,” he said.

He said thousands of skilled and unskilled workers who live by hand to mouth have been pushed to starvation as a result of the ban.

 “The banning of the viable activity has led to the impoverishment of families associated with it.  Cash strapped, and weighed under huge debts, the affected families are not able to run their household chores,” he said.

