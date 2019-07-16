NC concerned over rise in crimes against women

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

National Conference, Women’s Wing President, Shameema Firdous, Tuesday expressed concern over the steep rise in crimes against women, saying the incumbent administration has failed to mitigate the problems concerning women in the state.

While addressing women’s wing workers here at party headquarters, Firdous said, “There has been a steep increase in crimes against women and the administration has failed to address the issue.”

Lashing out at the BJP-PDP coalition, she said, “They (BJP-PDP) failed to keep up the momentum of the Omar Abdullah-led Government regarding the safety of women.”

She further said, “The all inclusive idea of development is impossible if half of the population is not able to get the dividends of the development. The socio-political emancipation of women crowns the development agenda of our party.” On the occasion, the Women’s Wing President distributed party ID cards amongst women functionaries and office bearers. Provincial President, Sabiya Qadri, was also present on the occasion.