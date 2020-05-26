NC condemns assault on cardiologist

National Conference on Tuesday expressed shock and concern over alleged harassment, assault and detention of senior interventional cardiologist, Dr Syed Maqbool by police here earlier this week.

While condemning the rough treatment meted out to the Valley’s senior cardiologist, National Conference MP Hasnain Masoodi said the doctor as per his version was on call and was keen to respond to the emergency call.

He said the doctor, after being stopped, made an earnest attempt to convince policeman at a barricade that he was a cardiologist on call and was to attend emergency duty and to make his request convincing he even produced his Identity card and a copy of duty roaster.

Masoodi said the policeman instead of acceding to the request, reportedly assaulted the doctor. “A senior police officer present on the spot expected to come to the rescue of the victim more so when he had revealed his identity, shockingly allegedly dragged the cardiologist to the police station, humiliated, and insulted him, detained him till evening and let him off only after he was made to furnish bail,” said Masoodi.

“The personal vehicle of the senior intervention cardiologists reportedly continues to be seized and lying in the police station,” said Masoodi.

“It is highly unbecoming of J&K police to act berserk as medical professionals are in the forefront of battle against COVID19 and risking their lives to save lives of others,” Masoodi said.

While demanding a time bound, fair and impartial inquiry into the matter, Masoodi said the need of the hour was to hold the erring officers responsible,

“Truth should be unraveled and erring officers should be dealt with under law so that such incidents do not happen in future,” he said.

The party’s provincial spokesperson, Imran Nabi Dar also condemned the alleged assault on the doctor and demanded a thorough investigation into the matter.