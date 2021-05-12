NC condemns Israel's atrocities on Palestinians

National Conference (NC) has condemned in the strongest of terms the atrocities being committed by Israeli forces in Palestine and Masjid Al Aqsa and expressed solidarity with the people of Palestine.

In a statement, NC President Farooq Abdullah, Vice President Omar Abdullah, and senior NC leaders Ali Sagar, Mustafa Kamaal, Nasir Aslam Wani and others expressed solidarity with the innocent victims of violence and bloodshed in Palestine.

Condemning the Israeli attacks against Palestinians in east Jerusalem in unequivocal terms, the leaders said, “Even in the holy month of Ramadhan, Israel has unleashed an unjust and despicable war in east Jerusalem, Al Aqsa Masjid, Sheikh Jarrah and Bab Al Amud, resulting in killing of scores of innocent Palestinians. Even women and children are not being spared.”

Expressing anguish and pain at the Israeli assault on Islam’s third holiest site Masjid Al Aqsa, NC leaders said, “Muslim countries should put up a strong and united face and mount pressure on Israel and its allies to immediately stop this aggression in Palestine.”