NC condemns policeman's killing

National Conference (NC) Thursday condemned the killing of a policeman Ramez Ahmad in an attack on BJP leader’s house on the outskirts of Srinagar and expressed sympathies with the bereaved family.

A statement of NC issued here said that NC Vice President Omar Abdullah prayed for the peace to the departed soul and expressed unison with the bereaved family.

Meanwhile NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Provincial President, Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani and spokesman Imran Nabi Dar also condemned the incident and prayed for the peace to the departed soul.