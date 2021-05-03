Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: May 4, 2021, 12:45 AM

NC condoles demise of Abdul Qayoom Shah

UPDATED: May 4, 2021, 12:45 AM

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah Monday expressed grief over the demise of noted businessman Abdul Qayoom Shah of Rajbagh.

In a statement issued here, the duo prayed for peace to the departed soul and forberance to the bereaved.

The duo also expressed solidarity with the bereaved in particular with party’s Provincial President NasirAslamWani.

Meanwhile NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Mustufa Kamal, and spokesman Imran Nabi Dar also expressed grief over the demise of Abdul Qayoom Shah.

