NC condoles demise of Asghar Khan's wife

National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of wife of party leader from Karnah, Ali Asghar Khan.

The duo prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family in their hour of grief. They expressed unison with khan in his hour of sorrow. Among others, the party leaders Ali Muhammad Sagar, Nasir Aslam Wani, Mohammad Akbar Lone, Mir Saifullah, Qaiser Jamsheed Lone and Kafil Ur Rahman also extended condolences to the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, senior party leader Sakina Itoo has condoled the demise of noted scholar Ghulam Nabi Shah. “He was a household name, known and served last eight years of his life at Dastagir sahib shrine in Khanyar. I pay my earnest tributes to him,” she said. The party central zone President, Ali Muhammad Dar condoled the demise of party’s former Sarpanch, Master Ali Muhammad of Wadipura, Chadoora.