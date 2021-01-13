NC condoles demise of businessman, party functionary

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of noted businessman Sardar Muhammad Parvaiz Khan Durrani.

A statement of NC issued here said that Farooq and Omar prayed for the peace of the departed soul and forbearance to the bereaved family, particularly the party functionary MudassirShahmiri, the nephew of the deceased.

Meanwhile, Farooq and Omar also expressed grief over the demise of NC Halqa President GhulamQadirParray of Krendigam, Bijbehara.