Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 14, 2021, 1:20 AM

NC condoles demise of businessman, party functionary

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 14, 2021, 1:20 AM

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of noted businessman Sardar Muhammad Parvaiz Khan Durrani.

A statement of NC issued here said that Farooq and Omar prayed for the peace of the departed soul and forbearance to the bereaved family, particularly the party functionary MudassirShahmiri, the nephew of the deceased.

Trending News

Healthcare workers in Baramulla receive vaccine shots; admin terms moment historic

Representational Photo

Subordinate courts in Kashmir resume work after winter vacation

Representational Photo

Extortionist module busted in Sopore: Police

'42 kg charas recovered from Anantnag house'

Meanwhile, Farooq and Omar also expressed grief over the demise of NC Halqa President GhulamQadirParray of Krendigam, Bijbehara.

Related News