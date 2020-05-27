NC condoles demise of ex-block president

National Conference on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of former Block President, Tral Abdul Rahman Rather.

While extending condolences to the mournful family, the party’s Additional General Secretary Sheikh Mustufa Kamal and provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani prayed for peace to the soul of deceased and much needed strength to the grief-stricken family.

The duo said Rahman was the man of integrity, empathy, and vision. They expressed solidarity with the mournful family on their bereavement and prayed for peace to the deceased.

Among others, MP from Anantnag, Hasnain Masoodi, Ghulam Mohiudin Mir, Muhammad Ashraf and Ghulam Nabi have also expressed sorrow over the demise.