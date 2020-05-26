NC condoles demise of GM Mir

National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah and Vice President, Omar Abdullah on Tuesday condoles the demise of former block President Anantnag, Ghulam Muhammed Mir.

The duo while expressing grief over the demise prayed for peace to his soul and much needed strength to the mournful family to bear the irreparable loss.

The two leaders said Mir was a noble soul and a sincere soldier of the party. Among others the party MP from Anantnag, Hasnain Masoodi, senior leader Sakina Itoo, district President Anantnag, Altaf Kaloo and spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar have also expressed grief over the demise. They also prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the mournful family.

Meanwhile, the party also expressed grief over the loss of two precious lives in a tragic drowning incident in Zewan, Srinagar.

The Vice President, YNC, Kashmir, Ahsan Pardesi while expressing grief said it was heart-wrenching to see the two minor girls meet with such tragedy.

“I express my deepest condolences to the mournful families. I express my unison with the kin of the deceased in their hour of grief and pray for much needed strength to them to bear the inconsolable loss,” he said.