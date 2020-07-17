NC condoles demise of Malik, Tramboo

National Conference MP, Muhammad Akbar Lone on Friday expressed grief over the demise of noted socio-political personality Khawaja Shams Ud din Malik of Nurbagh, Sopore.

Lone prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family in their hour of grief. He said the deceased will be remembered for his piety, graciousness and involvement in the struggle for restoration of rights of people of J&K. The party’s district president Baramulla Javed Ahmed Dar also condoled the demise.

Meanwhile, the party General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar expressed grief over the demise of Muhammad Ibrahim Tramboo of Shamas Wari Khanqa.

Sagar prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to the grief-stricken family. The party’s Provincial Vice President Muhammad Syed Akhoon expressed grief over demise of Fida Hussain of Chakwari, Mir Behri.

Akhoon visited the grief-stricken family to offer condolences on behalf of the party President. The party’s district President Srinagar Peer Afaq Ahmed also expressed unison with the bereaved family of Hussain.