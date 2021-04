National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah Tuesday expressed grief over the demise of Khawaja Mian Muhammad Aslam.

A statement of NC issued here said that the NC president and vice president in their condolence message expressed solidarity with the bereaved family, particularly his son Mian Adil and brothers.

Senior NC leaders Ali Muhammad Sagar, Mustafa Kamal and Nasir Aslam Wani also expressed grief over the demise of Mian Muhammad Aslam.