NC condoles demise of Muhammad Sharief

National Conference provincial Secretary, Showkat Ahmed Mir on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of Muhammad Sharief  Chachi, father of YNC block President Tangmarg, Hilal Chachi.

In a statement, Mir prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members.  Mir said the deceased will be remembered for the noble disposition, integrity and truthfulness.  Mir visited the residence of deceased and expressed sympathy with the bereaved family members.

Meanwhile, district President, Baramulla Javed Dar also expressed grief over the demise of Chachi and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

