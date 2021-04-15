NC condoles demise of Mukhtar Ahmad Zargar

National Conference (NC) General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar Thursday expressed grief over the demise of General Secretary of AthrotMukhtar Ahmad Zargar, who passed away on Wednesday.

A statement of NC issued here said that Sagar expressed heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved and prayed for the peace to the departed soul.

He said the deceased will be remembered for his philanthropic activities. Sagar also expressed sympathy with the bereaved family especially MolanaKhursheed Ahmad Kanoongo, the brother-in-law of the deceased.

Senior NC leaders Mustafa Kamal, Mubarak Gul, and TanvirSadiq also expressed grief over the demise of Zargar.