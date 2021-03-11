Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 12, 2021, 1:23 AM

NC condoles demise of wife of late Sheikh Muhammad Hussain

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 12, 2021, 1:23 AM
Representational Pic

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah Monday expressed grief over the demise of the wife of former bureaucrat Sheikh Muhammad Hussain of Saloora Ganderbal.

A statement of NC issued here said that in their condolence message, the NC president and vice president prayed for the peace to the departed soul and forbearance to the bereaved.

The duo also expressed solidarity with the grief-stricken family and in particular with Sheikh Muzaffar and Ishfaq, the sons of the deceased.

The NC president also made a telephonic phone call to the bereaved family and expressed solidarity with them in their hour of grief.

The statement said that the NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Mustafa Kamal, senior leader Mian Altaf, Provincial Secretary Showkat Ahmed Mir and District President Ganderbal Sheikh Isfaq Jabbar also expressed grief over the demise of the wife of late Hussain and prayed for the peace to the deceased and forbearance to the bereaved.

