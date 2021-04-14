NC condoles demises of late Muhammad Sidiq Mir's wife, Syed Tauqeer Ahmad's mother

National Conference (NC) Wednesday expressed condoles over the demise of wife of late Muhammad Sidiq Mir and mother of party’s provincial vice president Syed Tauqeer Ahmad.

A statement of NC issued here said that NC President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah expressed grief over the demise of wife of proprietor of Indo-Kashmir Carpets factory late Muhammad Sidiq Mir of Karanagar.

Senior NC leaders Ali Muhammad Sagar, Mustafa Kamal, Nasir Aslam Wani, and Mubarak Gul also expressed grief over her demise.

The NC statement said that the party also expressed solidarity with the party’s provincial vice president Syed Tauqeer Ahmad on the demise of his mother.

The statement said that an NC delegation visited Kokernag and expressed condolences with Ahmad.

Meanwhile, Jamait-e-Hamdani Patron Maulana Riyaz Hamdani also condoled the demise of late Muhammad Sidiq Mir’s wife.