Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 28, 2020, 1:24 AM

NC condoles Muhammad Shafi Shah's demise

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 28, 2020, 1:24 AM

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah Sunday expressed grief over the demise of noted businessman Muhammad Shafi Shah of Rajbagh.

A statement of NC issued here said that the NC president extended condolences to the bereaved family over a telephonic call and shared their grief.

The statement said that the NC president and vice president prayed for the peace of the departed soul and forbearance to the bereaved family.

NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar and Provincial President, Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani also condoled the demise of Shah.

