NC condoles with Sabiya Qadri

UPDATED: July 2, 2020, 11:36 PM

UPDATED: July 2, 2020, 11:36 PM
National Conference on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of noted Zoology Professor Hamida Mukhtiyar of Rawalpora here.  The deceased was the aunt of the party’s women’s wing provincial President Sabiya Qadri.

While condoling with the bereaved family and in particular with Qadri, the party provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani prayed for peace to departed soul and much needed strength to the grief stricken family.

“The deceased was known for her scholarly pursuits. Her contribution to the field of academics shall be remembered for all times to come,” he said.

Among other party leaders Shameema Firdous, Muhammad Syed Akhoon, Showkat Mir, Imran Nabi Dar and Peer Afaq and Amira Kadal Bock committee members including the block President, Rafiq Illahi also expressed condolences with Qadri.

