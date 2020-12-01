NC, Cong, PDP enemies of Gujjars, Bakerwals: Raina

Bharatiya Janata Party’s J&K President, Ravinder Raina Tuesday said National Conference (NC), Congress and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were the enemies of Gujjars and Bakerwals.

Addressing a series of election rallies along the International Border (IB) in Jammu district, Raina while speaking to Gujjar and Bakerwal community members at Joda Farm said NC, Congress and PDP had done criminal injustice with the Gujjars and Bakerwals of J&K.

He said these parties had done grave injustice with the Scheduled Tribe population of the region as they lacked political will to do anything good for these communities all these decades. Raina said that after the abrogation of Article 370, communities like Gujjars and Bakerwals are benefitted significantly and the community has got political reservation in the region.

He said the political reservation would help uplift their community, preserve their culture and make them more connected to the modern way of living.

Raina said that NC, Congress and PDP also did injustice with the community when they banned inter-district recruitment which was repealed by Narendra Modi-led government at New Delhi but the political parties of the region had again went to the Supreme Court to reestablish the law.

“Only BJP has fought for the rights of the community with the only motive to serve the society,” he said and appealed for the community members to vote in favour of the BJP candidates in the District Development Council polls.