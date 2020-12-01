Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: December 2, 2020, 12:28 AM

NC, Cong, PDP enemies of Gujjars, Bakerwals: Raina

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: December 2, 2020, 12:28 AM
File Photo of BJP's J&K chief Ravinder Raina
File Photo of BJP’s J&K chief Ravinder Raina

Bharatiya Janata Party’s J&K President, Ravinder Raina Tuesday said National Conference (NC), Congress and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were the enemies of Gujjars and Bakerwals.

Addressing a series of election rallies along the International Border (IB) in Jammu district, Raina while speaking to Gujjar and Bakerwal community members at Joda Farm said NC, Congress and PDP had done criminal injustice with the Gujjars and Bakerwals of J&K.

Trending News
[Image for representational purpose only]. Photo: Aman Farooq/GK

Minimum temperatures dip below zero in Kashmir, Ladakh

File Photo [Image for representational purpose only]

Students in dilemma as B.Ed, ICMR JRF test dates clash

Representational Photo

Minor boy who went missing last evening found dead in Budgam

Winter chill fails to dampen voters' zest in Kangan

He said these parties had done grave injustice with the Scheduled Tribe population of the region as they lacked political will to do anything good for these communities all these decades.  Raina said that after the abrogation of Article 370, communities like Gujjars and Bakerwals are benefitted significantly and the community has got political reservation in the region.

He said the political reservation would help uplift their community, preserve their culture and make them more connected to the modern way of living.

Raina said that NC, Congress and PDP also did injustice with the community when they banned inter-district recruitment which was repealed by Narendra Modi-led government at New Delhi but the political parties of the region had again went to the Supreme Court to reestablish the law.

Latest News
Representational Photo. Source: Flickr

UK first country to approve Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine, rollout in days

Representational Image

NATO Secy Gen reiterates call for Afghan ceasefire

Representational Photo

Suspected drug peddler held with 75 kg of poppy seeds in J-K

Representational Photo

Global Covid-19 cases top 63.8mn: Johns Hopkins

“Only BJP has fought for the rights of the community with the only motive to serve the society,” he said and appealed for the community members to vote in favour of the BJP candidates in the District Development Council polls.

Related News