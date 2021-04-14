NC, Congress, BJP pay tributes to Ambedkar

National Conference (NC), Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Wednesday paid tributes to Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his 130th birth anniversary.

A statement of NC issued here said that paying tributes to Ambedkar, NC Provincial President, Jammu, Devender Singh Rana described Ambedkar as the architect of the constitution of India and a great visionary saying that his birth anniversary should be observed as ‘democracy day’ in view of his immense contribution in evolving the democratic setup in the country.

“People will always remember Baba Saheb for giving the country best constitution of the world,” Rana said leading the NC leaders and workers in paying tributes to Ambedkar on his birth anniversary at a function held at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan in Jammu.

Rana said that adhering to the principles of the constitution and ensuring the fruits of democracy to reach all would be best and befitting tribute to the great luminary.

He said the ideology of the legendary leader was humane, which was needed to be emulated.

“Let us fulfill his dream by creating a society based on equality and social justice,” Rana said.

A statement of Congress issued here said that J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir said Ambedkar was instrumental in drafting India constitution, which stands guarantee to equal rights to every colour and religion living in the country, besides giving them freedom of speech.

He said the best way to observe Ambedkar’s birth anniversary was to follow his foot-prints, strengthen and respect the constitution, which takes care of the urges and aspirations of every section and religion in the country.

A statement of BJP issued here said that the party’s General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Kaul said that Ambedkar devoted himself to the cause of freedom of India from the British and at the same time fought bravely for inducing harmony in the society.

He said Ambedkar would remain as a source of inspiration for centuries and India could never forget his great contributions.