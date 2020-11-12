NC criticises Altaf Bukhari over his remarks

National Conference on Thursday said Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari was resorting to using name of J&K’s “mightiest leader” in an attempt to be heard.

In a statement, the party General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar said the assertions of Bukhari were “reflective of his failure to normalize the blunder committed on the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh following unilateral and unconstitutional abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A.”

“His comments on Sher-e-Kashmir exude frustration in view of the increasing people’s support and universal acceptance for Dr Farooq Abdullah led People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration,” he said. “Seeing the political space around him choke, Bukhari is now resorting to mudslinging by concocting historical facts.”

Sagar alleged that Bukhari tried to normalize the blunder committed by the ruling dispensation at New Delhi by saying that people of J&K should look beyond Articles 370 and 35-A.

“Many a times he vowed to protect the legitimate interests of people of J&K but has miserably failed to live up to his claims. He has been saying that he fights for the rights of people of J&K but so far we haven’t seen him put-up any fight. We didn’t see him put up a fight when land laws, and other laws low on democratic bearings were supplanted on people of J&K, and Ladakh without their democratic consent,” he said.

“What fight is he alluding to? We are at our wits end to comprehend it! The only thing he has been religiously doing is to aid the anti-J&K political project. Despite all the help from administration and BJP, his party has failed to garner the support of people,” Sagar said.

While questioning Bukhari of not challenging the measures taken on August 5 last year, Sagar said participation in DDC polls was unanimously decided by all the signatories of PAGD to not allow BJP to occupy the “sacred space of democracy.”