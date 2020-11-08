NC criticises private schools for 'arbitrary' hike in fee

National Conference on Sunday said most parents of children studying in private schools were in financial distress following denial by the school administration to grant them fee reduction.

While expressing concern over the plight of parents, the party’s additional spokesperson Sarah Hayat Shah said various noted schools were flagrantly pressurizing parents to submit all dues failing which they were being told that the annual results of their wards would be withheld.

“It is highly unbecoming of these schools to charge exorbitantly from the parents, most of who are reeling under economic stress due to the all-pervading economic slump down and salary cuts. The tactics, the privately run school administration is employing is pure intimidation,” Shah said.

She said how was it possible for salaried classes to reimburse fees, capitation charges and other allied charges due to school, given that there has been no academic activity for all most two years now.

“Barring a few weeks, Kashmir has been under lockdown since August last year, which has created a major economic crisis. The wards of daily wagers, shopkeepers, transporters and street vendors are at the receiving end and have regrettably face the brunt. Denying students access to their results is unknown in an emancipated world. It is not expected from the school administration. Such imprudent measure reeks of extortion and intimidation,” she said.

She said the privately-run schools in a notification had maintained that the fee was to be deposited only by government employees and those who can afford it. “The direction to charge only children of government employees and financially sound parents during COVID19 induced crises and previous clampdown had been notified by various schools. I am not blind to the difficulties faced by the private school administration. The schools have been at the receiving end and are obliged to provide for the staff salaries, electricity bills, water supply bills and other expenses. But the schools can sometimes do away with the unnecessary expenses for some time to ensure that it is not heavy on the pockets of parents,” she said.