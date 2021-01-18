NC delegation calls on LG Sinha, submits memorandum

A delegation of National Conference (NC) functionaries led by NC leader and Member of Parliament Hasnain Masoodi called on the Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha at Raj Bhawan, Srinagar on Monday and submitted a memorandum to him demanding redress of an assortment of issues concerning the people.

A statement of NC issued here said that the delegation apprised the LG about the human rights violations, untenable detention of political workers and leaders, wide spread administration inertia, persistent closure of Srinagar-Jammu highway and curtailment of ration to the people.

It said that the NC leaders urged the LG to expedite the administrative response to snowfall aftermath without any delay. The statement said LG Sinha conceded to the anomalies on the issue of curtailment of the monthly ration to the people, ensuring the visiting delegation that the anomalies in the process would be cleared.

It said that the Lt Governor also assured the visiting members that a probe committee had been constituted to investigate the Hokarsar killings to remove the misgivings.

The statement said that on the issues of political detainees, the LG said that steps would be taken to ensure the release of political workers and leaders.

It said that he also assured the visiting delegation members of early redress of all other issues raised by them.

The NC statement said that the delegation comprised District President Ganderbal Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar, District President KupwaraQaisarJamsheed Lone, District President Kulgam Abdul MajeedBhatLarmi, and District President Anantnag Altaf Ahmad Wani submitted the memorandums to the LG.