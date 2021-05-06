NC demands 1600 oxygen cylinders for south Kashmir

National Conference (NC) leader Hassnain Masoodi Thursday asked the government to urgently provide a minimum of 1600 bulk and medium capacity oxygen cylinders to Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama and Shopian districts of south Kashmir.

A statement of NC issued here said that in a letter addressed to Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Masoodi identified the problem areas warranting immediate attention.

He emphasized that as there was little possibility of setting up oxygen generating units in Covid Wellness Centres, hospitals, isolation centres and peripheral health centres like SDHs, PHCs, SHCs and CHCs, all these healthcare facilities would continue to depend on portable oxygen supplied in bulk and medium cylinders.

Masoodi said that the government had claimed that is approximately 1000 dedicated hospital beds with 40 LPM flow oxygen support had been set up in healthcare facilities across the four districts and such huge exercise would not be of much relief in absence of a robust oxygen supply system made possible by an adequate number of oxygen cylinders deployed for use in such centres.