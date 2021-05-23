NC demands adequate supply of essentials during lockdown

National Conference (NC) Sunday urged the administration to coordinate its efforts to ensure that people do not face any inconvenience with respect to essential supplies due to extension in the COVID-induced lockdown.

An NC statement issued here, the NC functionaries asked the divisional administration to ensure hassle-free supply of essentials to people across Kashmir in the wake of extension in COVID curbs.

They urged the divisional administration to issue necessary orders to CA&PD, PDD, municipalities, and Jal Shakti departments to ensure adequate supply of ration, steady supply of drinking water and electricity to consumers.

They also asked the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to take stock of the foodgrains at all district headquarters, especially the higher reaches and other far-flung areas.

The NC leaders asked the divisional administration to pass instructions down the line to ensure equitable distribution of ration among the consumers across Kashmir division.

They also impressed upon the municipal committees and corporations across Kashmir to ensure proper cleanliness and fumigation at all district headquarters.

Expressing concern over the predicaments suffered by the people in COVID-19 micro-containment areas, the NC functionaries said with the government placing these areas under strict lockdown and tight perimeter control, people residing in such areas were suffering from acute scarcity of essentials and other household items.

“The measure of sealing certain areas marking a spike in COVID-19 infections was inevitable to spread the viral sprawl. However the populace living in these localities besides being weighed down by the rampaging COVID-19 is also suffering from scarcity of essentials. Having specific areas designated as containment zones alone won’t help. The situation calls for proper containment and management strategy including ensuring essentials to people stuck in these zones. It would have been better if the incumbent administration would have worked out a mechanism to ensure supply of essential commodities at the doorsteps of the people in such hot spots where it is not feasible for people to step out,” they said.