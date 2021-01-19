NC demands compensation for families of Kulgam kids dying of cold

National Conference (NC) Tuesday expressed shock at the death of two children due to freezing cold at Larmar, Kulgam and conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

In a joint statement issued here, NC Member of Parliament Hasnain Masoodi, State Secretary Sakina Itoo, District President Kulgam Abdul Majeed Bhat (Larmi) and spokesman Imran Nabi Dar expressed heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved on their loss.

The NC statement quoted Masoodi as saying that this was the first of kind incident in Jammu and Kashmir in last seven decades and depicts gross insensitiveness, apathy and indifference of the administration.

“The more painful is that the administration was well aware of the plight of the family and other such families in the area,” he said in the statement.

Masoodi asked the district administration to immediately identify all the vulnerable families living in tents or tin sheds in the area shift them to available government or rented accommodation because of the subzero temperature.

He also demanded adequate compensation to the affected family, the statement said.

It said that he has demanded that at least a temporary dispensary be set up at Arward, Lamar to provide healthcare to the affected families and inhabitants of the area.

The NC statement said that Masoodi spoke to DC Kulgam to express his anguish and was assured that all efforts would be made to provide relief to the affected families in addition to steps already taken.

It said that Masoodi has lamented that “affordable housing” a dream project and different verticals segments under it like IAY, PMAY Urban and Rural, were not being implemented in an expeditious and hassle-free manner and consequently much-needed benefit denied to the deserving sections of the society.

The statement said that he has asked Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s administration to set up a mechanism to monitor and periodically review implementation of these important schemes meant for the people standing last in the queue.