NC demands end to border skirmishes

National Conference on Sunday called for an end to skirmishes on Line of Control (LoC) and International Border in J&K in view of the holy month of Ramadhan.

While expressing concern over the border skirmishes, senior party functionaries Aijaz Jan and Dr Sajad Uri said whenever situation escalates on the borders it is the people living in the frontier the who have to bear the brunt.

In a joint statement they said, it is the people of J&K, especially those living on both sides of the LOC and IB who face the brunt.

“With the onset of the holy month of Ramadhan, people had thought that the tensions will lessen but to their dismay, it hasn’t happened. People in these circumstances aren’t able to observe Ramadhan in a peaceful manner. The persistent escalation on the borders has made their lives no less than a hell. The situation has further been exasperated by the unavailability of essentials and medicines,” they said.

The leaders sought immediate cessation of skirmishes on the borders and urged the government to review the stock of necessary commodities in these areas.

“We call for immediate cessation of firing on the borders. We also urge the government to ensure availability of all essentials in the border districts of J&K,” they said.