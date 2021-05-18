NC demands medical support for COVID Care Centres

National Conference (NC) leader Hasnain Masoodi Tuesday asked the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s administration to post sufficient number of doctors, paramedics and other support staff in Covid hospitals, Covid Care Centres, isolation centres and other pandemic treatment facilities to ensure that the facilities serve the intended purpose.

In a statement issued here, Masoodi said that the practice of establishing these facilities without sufficient staff may prove counterproductive as admission to such a facility may generate a false hope of care and treatment in a patient and his relatives and make them complacent, when not to their knowledge, the services of qualified doctors and paramedical staff are not at all available or the facility is understaffed.

He said that the condition of a COVID-19 patient may because of absence of medical support, in some cases, deteriorate and make the patient land up in an ICU.

Masoodi said that in absence of adequate and well-trained staff, the Care Centres and like facilities may turn into death traps, only expediting the end.

He said that as per the available data 49.37 percent of the patients who lost battle against COVID-19 were shifted to hospitals one to three days before death, pointing to negligence and inadequate care at pre-hospitalisation stage.

Masoodi said that the oxygen flow regulating mechanism was also not being efficiently operated because of lack of experience.