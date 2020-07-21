NC expresses condolences with YNC district President

National Conference Tuesday expressed grief over demise Abdul Ahad Rathar, uncle of party’s YNC district President, Srinagar Khalid Rathore.

In a statement, the party’s provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani expressed grief over the passing away of Rather. He prayed for peace to departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the inconsolable loss. Among others, Salman Ali Sagar, Imran Nabi Dar, Sabiya Qadri, Peer Afaq Ahmed, Younis Gul, Ahsan Pardesi and Rafiq Ilahi also extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.