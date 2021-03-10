NC expresses grief over Nehama fire incident

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Wednesday expressed anguish over the incident of fire that erupted in the main market of NehamaKulgam, engulfing two residential houses and a shopping complex.

According to a statement issued here, while expressing grief over the losses, party’s State Secretary SakinaItoo, Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar and District President Kulgam Abdul MajeedBhatLarmi extended sympathies with the affected.

They claimed that the losses incurred by the traders and residential houses were immense, making it imperative for the administration to step in. “It is not just the infrastructure that has been damaged, the merchandise has also got ruined in the ablaze thereupon making it imperative for the administration to award due compensation to the affected following early assessment of the losses incurred by them without delay,” the functionaries said.