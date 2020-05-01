NC expresses solidarity with labour class, workforce

National Conference on Friday asserted that workers were important factors in fulfilling the vision and mission of the government, saying the May Day was the occasion when the society in entirety celebrates the achievements of labourers.

On the International Labor Day, the party MPs Muhammad Akbar lone and Hasnain Masoodi felicitated the work force of J&K saying their role cannot be belittled and that government should take every possible step to help them sail through the prevailing crises.

In his message, the party additional general secretary Sheikh Mustafa Kamal said the society should be appreciative of the role played by the frontline workers and ground staffers combating the COVID19 crises.

He said just acknowledging their toil would not suffice. “Much more has to be done to ensure that all the workers draw satisfaction from their jobs. An effective policy framework should be made to secure the interests of menial, skilled and unskilled labor force driving the economy of the country,” he said.

The MPs said the responsibility of rescuing people working in organized sector and unorganized sector during these trying times rests with the government.

“It goes without saying how important a role our party, right from its inception, has played to strengthen the hands of those engaged in unorganized sector,” said the MPs. “However much more needs to be done in the shape of ensuring social security, guaranteed minimum wages, and having sufficient laws to end the exploitation of the workers of all hues at all levels.”

The MPs said these people have been hitting roads seeking their regularization but so far no concrete step has been taken to mitigate their problems.

“These people have been serving in various departments for many years, despite that they get paltry salaries. The government should compassionately address the woes of all the daily wagers and casual laborers employees and iron out anomalies in their pay structure and regularization issues at an earliest,” the MPs said.

Meanwhile the party leaders expressed solidarity with millions of workers across the country in general and Jammu and Kashmir in particular, saying this year the occasion was marked by unprecedented situation in the wake of lockdown.

In their separate messages, the leaders observed that the workforce in particular was facing a major brunt of the lockdown as every activity has come to grinding halt and many of them are rendered temporarily jobless.

However, they exuded confidence about the situation taking positive turnout enabling them participate in nation building effort with renewed vigour.

“Though the May Day is reminiscent of the workers’ rights and societal response towards their well being yet there is greater need this year for the society to acknowledge its social responsibility towards these marginalized segments of the society,” said the party’s provincial President, Jammu, Devender Singh Rana.