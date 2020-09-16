NC felicitates newly elected KEG President, members

National Conference on Wednesday felicitated Sajad Haider on being elected as the President of Kashmir Editors Guild (KEG), hoping the elected body will work for furtherance of free and fair journalism in Kashmir.

In a joint statement, the party General Secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar and provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani passed on good wishes to the elected office bearers of the Guild and hoped that the newly elected body will live up to the cause of the Guild.

“JKNC congratulates and pass on good wishes to Sajad Haider, Masood Husain, Shafat Kira, Manzoor Anjum, Haji Muhammad Hayat and all the members of executive committee for their added, exalted and significant assignments. We are sure that the newly elected Guild members will uphold the true spirit of journalism, and ensure the speedy redressal of issues concerning the journalistic fraternity in Kashmir,” they said

The party spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar and additional spokesperson Sara Hayat Shah also felicitated the newly elected KEG President and other members of the body.

Meanwhile, Imran took strong exception to the highhandedness of forces against the photojournalists in Pulwama, saying incidents like these do not augur well in a democracy.

“I express my sympathies with the photojournalists and demand a thorough probe into the incident. Journalists, and the media fraternity of all hues are the eyes and ears of people, any jibe on them is a jibe on people’s rights to information. The erring officers behind the incidents should be dealt under law. I express solidarity with the photojournalists and pray for their fast recuperation,” he said.