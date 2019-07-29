NC for multi-pronged strategy to tackle drug menace

National Conference on Monday called for evolving a multi-pronged strategy to deal with the menace of drug abuse, saying if it is left unchecked, it will consume the future of the youth.

Speaking at the annual Madre Maharban felicitation function organized by J&K Rural Development Society (JKRDS), NC senior leader Mubarak Gul said, “The issue of drug addiction and substance abuse has to be addressed seriously. The need of the hour calls for an inclusive policy against the menace, focusing mainly on three components-policing, de-addiction and prevention.”

Gul, who presided over the function, said the present tumultuous situation in the state, particularly in the Valley, has disenchanted the youth to extreme levels. “With nowhere to turn to, the youth are taking to drugs.”

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

Party’s additional general secretary, Dr Sheikh Mustufa Kamal, was the chief guest on the occasion, while former minister Ram Paul was the guest of honor. The party’s provincial president, Nasir Aslam Wani, was also present on the occasion.

During his address, Kamal said, “It is alarming to hear about the increase in cases of drug overdose related deaths in Kashmir. The state government should rise up to the occasion before the trend morphs itself into a dire epidemic. The challenge has to be confronted at multiple levels, and of them all basic awareness at school, college and university level is a must.”

Also Read | Authorities make meters mandatory for Auto-rickshaws

NC’s provincial president complimented JKRDS for organising the programmes. “More such programmes are needed in the future so that people are acquainted about various challenges that the state is facing. The organization is doing a commendable job and I congratulate them.”

On the occasion, Madre Maharban awards were presented to Syed Khalida Parveen, Late Rouf Ahmad Dar (posthumously) and Fayaz Ahmad. Altaf Kaloo, Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya, Dr Syed Muhammad, Younis Gul, Shahid Ali Shah, Dr Alaqband and Anis Gull were also present on the occasion.