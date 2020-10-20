NC functionaries condemn ED summon to Farooq Abdullah

National Conference district Presidents and office bearers on Tuesday condemned the Enforcement Directorate summons to the party President, Farooq Abdullah, saying the measure will not dampen the party’s resolve to work for restoration of J&K’s constitutional status.

In a joint statement, the party functionaries and district Presidents said the motive behind intimidating Abdullah was to deter him from representing aspirations of people of Jammu and Kashmir.

They termed the measure as part of vindictive politics practiced by the central government to kill dissent and disagreement across the country and in present case to silence the genuine demands for reversal of unilateral and unconstitutional decisions of 5 August 2019 and restoration of 4 August 2019 position.

They said such tactics will not dampen the will of people of J&K to have constitutional status restored. “This government is doing everything it can to silence the combined voice of the people of J&K, which Dr Sahib has been able to forge,” they said.