NC functionaries participate in Fateh Khwani of Nasir Khan

Several members of National Conference’s women wing visited residence of late party leader Nasir Khan in Kupwara and expressed sympathies with the bereaved family.

Led by state women’s wing President Shameema Firdous, the delegation also comprised provincial President women wing Sabiya Qadri. The visiting delegation prayed for peace to the soul of departed and strength to the bereaved family in their hour of grief.

Meanwhile, party leaders including Mir Saifullah, Showkat Mir, Qaiser Jamsheed Lone, GN Tailbali and north zone functionaries also visited the residence of the deceased leader and prayed for eternal repose to deceased.