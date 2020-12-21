NC grieved over Abdul Ahad Dar's demise

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah Monday expressed profound grief over the demise of Abdul Ahad Dar of FrisalKulgam.

A statement of NC issued here said that Dar was a senior and veteran NC worker.

The statement said Farooq and Omar while expressing grief over the demise of Dar prayed for the peace of his departed soul and forbearance to the bereaved family.

NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Provisional President NasirAslamWani, State Secretary SakinaItoo, South Zone President Bashir Ahmed (Veeri), District President Kulgam Abdul MajeedBhat (Larmi), spokesman Imran Nabi Dar also condoled the demise of Dar.