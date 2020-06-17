Kashmir, Today's Paper
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 17, 2020, 11:29 PM

NC grieved over demise of Mir's wife

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 17, 2020, 11:29 PM
Representational Pic
National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of wife of noted public figure and party leader Khwaja Muhammad Ibrahmin Mir of Magam.

The duo while expressing unison with the bereaved family prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the grieved family to bear the inconsolable loss.

The party President made a phone call to the bereaved family to express his solidarity with them.

Among others party leaders Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, NasirAslamWani, Ali Mohammad Dar, Muhammad Shafi, Prof Abdul MajidMattu, TanvirSadiq and Showkat Mir also extended heartfelt condolences to the mournful family.

