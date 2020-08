National Conference Vice President, Omar Abdullah on Sunday expressed grief over the demise of the grandmother of party’s YNC district President Srinagar, Khalid Rathore.

Omar prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family, in particular Rathore, to bear the loss. Among others party leaders Nasir Aslam Wani, Salman Ali Sagar, Imran Nabi Dar, Peer Afaq, Younis Mubarak Gul, Ahsan Pardesi and Mudassir Shahmiri also condoled the demise.