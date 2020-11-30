Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 1, 2020, 1:00 AM

NC grieved over loss of three lives in Bonyar, Uri

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 1, 2020, 1:00 AM

National Conference on Monday expressed profound grief over the death of a woman and her two minor daughters reportedly due to asphyxiation in Bonyar tehsil of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Expressing his grief over the incident, MP Baramulla Mohammad Akbar Lone said, “The news of the loss of three precious lives has saddened me to core. I express my sympathies with the bereaved family and express my unison with them in their hour of grief.”

He also appealed the divisional and district administration to grant adequate ex gratia to the kith and kin of the deceased.

NC’s Vice President North Zone Sajad Shafi (Uri) also expressed grief over the loss of three lives in the incident of asphyxiation.

