NC holds special prayers across J&K for Farooq Abdullah's recovery

Special prayers for were Tuesday held across Jammu and Kashmir for the recovery of National Conference President Farooq Abdullah.

A statement of NC issued here said that the main prayer meet was held at party’s Nawa-e-Subha headquarters where prayers were held for the recovery of the three-time chief minister currently under treatment at SKIMS, Soura.

The statement said that the prayer meeting saw a participation of party functionaries from the parent body, Youth National Conference and NC Women’s Wing besides the party’s legal and minority wings.

NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Mustafa Kamal and senior leaders were also present in the prayer meeting.

Addressing the party functionaries, Sagar said, “NC and people of J&K need Farooq Sahab to guide them in the struggle for the restoration of their abridged rights walking on the path of truth and non-violence.”

The NC statement said similar prayers functions were held at all district headquarters across J&K.