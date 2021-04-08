Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 9, 2021, 12:01 AM

NC holds special prayers in Kulgam for Farooq Abdullah's recovery

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 9, 2021, 12:01 AM
Special prayers were held in Kulgam for the recovery of National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah.

A statement of NC issued here said that a prayer meeting convened by NC’s District President Abdul Majeed Bhat Larmi and constituency incharge Imran Nabi Dar prayed for the recuperation, recovery, longevity and wellbeing of the NC president who was moved to his residence on Wednesday and is undergoing treatment there.

The prayer meeting was attended by scores of NC leaders, Youth National Conference delegates, and workers and local religious scholars.

