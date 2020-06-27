NC hoodwinking people on domicile issue: Chrungoo

Senior BJP leader Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo on Saturday said the National Conference’s campaign on domicile order was going to boomerang.

In a statement, Chrungoo said the laws and rules under Article 370 and 35A were a history now. “Anyone referring to those rules is simply trying to hoodwink public opinion,” said Chrungoo. He was reacting to tweets by National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah and the party chief spokesperson, Aga Syed Rehullah Mehdi in which they had said “domicile to outsiders is disempowering JK residents politically and economically”.

“I advise such leaders to first dispose off their assets, land and properties in various parts of India and lead by example. You cannot have specific privileges for J&K residents at the cost of common Indians,” he said. He said the National Conference should not propagate an “illegal opinion” that the PRCs were valid documents.

“These PRCs lost their validity on August 5/6, 2019 when Article 35A was nullified by Parliament. However, these PRCs can be produced as a documentary proof to get the domicile certificate issued. The days of one-way traffic are over,” he said.