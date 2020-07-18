NC, JKAP condemn killing of 3 civilians in Pak shelling

National Conference and Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) on Saturday condemned killing of three civilians and injuries to others in shelling from across the Line of Control in Poonch district.

In a statement, National Conference expressed grief and anguish over the killing of a prominent party worker, his wife and teenage son in Karmara village in Poonch.

“At a time when the entire world is grappling with coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan army is indulging in ceasefire violations along the LoC”, said senior party leaders, in a statement.

The statement described the unprovoked shelling as “highly deplorable.”

“The areas adjacent to LoC are reeling under constant fear and spell of uncertainty. The shelling has almost paralyzed normal activities in forward areas with people having sleepless nights for their safety. The situation has further worsened with delay in the construction of community bunkers and safety sheds for people to take refuge during the shelling,” said the statement.

“Our hearts go to the nears and dears of the family, which perished in the unfortunate shelling,” the statement said, reiterating that no words were enough to describe human catastrophe taking place alongside the LoC over the years.

Besides Provincial President, Devender Singh Rana, those who condemned the killings included Ajay Kr Sadhotra, Surjeet Singh Slathia, Rattan Lal Gupta and others.

In a separate statement, the JKAP leaders Aijaz Ahmed Khan, Manjit Singh, Choudhary Zulfikar Ali, Vikram Malhotra, Choudhary Qamar and others while condemning the killings, expressed their sympathies with the families of the deceased.

The JKAP leaders prayed for peace to the departed souls and courage to the family members of the deceased.

They demanded a compensation of Rs 30 lakhs for the family members of the victim who have lost their loved ones in the shelling.

The JKAP leaders appealed to the government to construct concrete bunkers in the vulnerable areas to avoid further loss of lives.

“In view of increased ceasefire violation incidents, the government should ensure construction of the concrete bunkers in all the villages along the Line of Control for the protection of civilian lives,” they said.

“Targeting civilian areas along the LoC is a highly condemnable and unjustified act. The government of India should respond to the aggressive gestures of Pakistan on the border with equal force to silence their guns,” said the JKAP leaders.