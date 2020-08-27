NC, JKAP condemn use of force against mourners in Budgam

National Conference and Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) Thursday condemned the use of force by police against mourners during a Muharram procession in Budgam district.

In a statement, National Conference spokesperson, Imran Nabi Dar said the law and enforcement agencies should have taken onboard religious organizations to enforce the COVID19 protocol. “The incident could have been avoided had the administration taken all the concerned on board,” he said. “It is sad and unacceptable to see mourners being subjected to such brutality. I on behalf of my party condemn it unequivocally and in the strongest possible terms. The behavior exhibited by the police on mourners could have been avoided. The incident should not go unnoticed, the responsibility should be fixed and disciplinary action should be taken against erring cops,” Imran said.

JKAP President, Altaf Bukhari, while condemning the use of force on the mourners termed the police action as “unwanted interference” in religious affairs which was not acceptable in any civilized and secular society.

“The police should refrain from such unwarranted and reprehensible actions which bring disgrace and disrepute to an institution mandated to ensure safety and security of the people,” he said.

Meanwhile, the JKAP leaders, Muntazir Mohiuddin, Syed Farooq Andrabi and Mushtaq Ahmad also condemned the police action and demanded a magisterial probe into the incident.