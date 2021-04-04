NC launches membership drive in Ganderbal

National Conference (NC) launched a membership drive in Ganderbal district on Sunday.

A statement of NC issued here said that presiding over the membership drive, NC District President Ganderbal Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar said that NC was a secular and a democratic party, and appealed people, especially the youth to come forward and participate actively in the membership drive.

The statement said that prayers were held for the speedy recovery of NC President Farooq Abdullah, who has been moved to a hospital for better monitoring after testing positive for COVID-19.