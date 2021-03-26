NC launches membership drive

Launching the party’s membership drive, National Conference (NC) Provisional President, Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani Friday said that the much-touted “change” was not visible on the ground in Jammu or Ladakh and that the entire region continued to remain on edge.

A statement of NC issued here said that addressing the party functionaries and office bearers from Amira Kadal constituency here at the party’s Nawa-e-Subha headquarters, Wani said development was only visible in the hashtags of social media and shoddy propaganda on the media.

“The promised flood of fresh investments, employment extravaganza, and upgradation and augmentation of basic infrastructure is also not visible on the ground. The political vacuum and ever-increasing gap between the administration and people is another stark feature of the ruling BJP’s new version of Naya Kashmir,” he said.