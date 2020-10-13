NC leader Choudhary Ramzan's father passes away

Haji Ghulam Ahmad Choudhary, father of senior National Conference leader Choudary Muhammad Ramzan passed away, after a brief illness, on Tuesday.

He was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in north Kashmir’s Handwara town.

National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah and Vice President, Omar Abdullah expressed grief over the demise of senior Choudhary.

Abdullah said the news of his passing away has saddened him. “I express my unison with the bereaved family, in particular Choudhary Ramzan Sahib. The deceased was a pious person. He will be remembered for his highly endowed personality,” Abdullah said.

Omar prayed for peace to the deceased, and much needed strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss. “I express my sympathies with the bereaved family in particular Choudhary Ramzan Sahib. I pray for the highest echelons to the deceased in Jannah,” he said.

Abdullah and Omar visited Handwara and participated in Nimaz-e-Janaza of the deceased. Senior party leaders including Nasir Aslam Wani, Sharief Ud Din Shariq, Showkat Ahmed Mir, Mir Saifullah, Qaisar Jamsheed Lone, GR Naaz, Mushtaq Guroo, Kwaja Yaqoob Wani and Syed Rafiq Shah also participated in the Namaz e Janaza.

The party MPs Muhammad Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi also condoled the demise. Meanwhile a condolence meeting, presided over by NC General Secretary, Ali Muhammad Sagar was held at party head quarters here.

The participants offered fateha to the deceased. Party leaders including Muhammad Shafi Uri, Abdul Rahim Rathar, Mian Altaf, Mubarak Gul, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, Nazir Gurezi, Sakina Itoo, Shameema Firdous, Qamar Ali Akhoon, Mir Saifullah, Irfan Shah, Ali Muhammad Dar, Bashir Veeri, Muhammad Syed Akhoon, Kafilul Rahman, Altaf Kaloo, Javed Dar, Peer Afaq, Abdul Majeed Bhat Larmi, Ishfaq Jabbar, GM Mir, Imran Nabi Dar, Salman Ali Sagar, Dr Sajad Shafi Uri, Sara Hayat Shah, Sabiya Qadri, Reyaz Bedar, Ahsan Pardesi, Irshad Kar and GH Rahi also condoled the demise.