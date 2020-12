National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah Thursday felicitated successful candidates of the District Development Council (DDC) polls when they came to meet the party high command at their Srinagar residence.

A statement of NC issued here said that the party’s General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar and Provincial President, Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani also felicitated them when they called on them at the party’s Nawai Subh headquarters.