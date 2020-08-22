NC leaders meet Farooq Abdullah

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Saturday held a third and conclusive round of meeting with another batch of seven party colleagues, who were under detention and house arrest since August 5 last year, at his Gupkar residence here.

The leaders who met Abdullah included Bashir Veeri, Irfan Shah, Aga Syed Mahmood, Muhammad Khalil Bandh, Abdul Majeed Bhat Larmi, Hilal Lone, and Saif Ud Din Bhat.

Provincial President, Nasir Aslam Wani, Party Treasurer Shammi Oberio and political advisor to the party President, Mushtaq Guroo were present on the occasion.